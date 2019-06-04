On any given weekday afternoon, there’s a party at Ale House in Columbia. When the weather is nice, the Ale House crew rolls up the restaurant’s garage doors, which open to an outdoor patio, bringing the light and nice weather inside. When it’s chilly, the festivities stay indoors, but the big, open space — combined with free-flowing beer and excellent bar food — keeps spirits high.

“We try to take the food to another level,” says General Manager Christopher “CJ” Johnston. “For a nacho, instead of just throwing a bunch of toppings on a pile of chips, we take the time to put the toppings on every single chip. We try to elevate our level of attention to detail.”

Ale House’s happy “hour” is a long one — from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. every weekday — and includes discounts on drinks and food, like Kobe beef sliders, Tex Mex rolls and homemade spinach and artichoke dip.

And, of course, there are drinks. The Ale House bar is manned by a team of much-loved bartenders mixing drinks and pouring wine and beer. The place lives up to its name, with a mile-long beer list, including a wide variety of beers, from light and fruity to dark and bitter, from Ale House’s sister brewery, Baltimore-based Oliver Brewing Company.

Find the Ale House Columbia at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia. Call 443-546-3640 or visit thealehousecolumbia.com.