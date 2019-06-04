9 holiday outings in Howard County

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The Bartletts are at it again, and this time, it’s bigger and brighter than ever. Over the past six years, the Ellicott City family has decorated their home and yard with thousands of flashing lights. Stars lighting to the beat of the latest pop songs? The Oriole bird? Spiraling trees? Inspiring messages like “Dream Big?” They have it all. New this year is an 8-foot-by-8-foot dance floor with 16 lighted squares.

“It’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’-style,” says Bryan Bartlett, who began the light display as a way to do something fun with his wife, Angie, and children Bryson, 10, and Brynn, 7. Also new in the 48,000-light display: a mailbox where visitors can leave letters for Santa. Once the mailbox door closes, a tubelike light leaves the back and travels 40 feet up to a sign reading “Believe.”

“Seeing all the kids show up and have a great time … that’s why we continue to do it,” Bartlett says.

Lights lovers across the country have taken notice. The Bartletts’ display was selected for “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” a national televised lights competition scheduled to air Dec. 7 on ABC.

Where: 4802 Red Hill Way, Ellicott City. When: Nov. 27-Jan. 8, 5:15 p.m.-11 p.m. Cost: Free. Monetary donations accepted to help with display costs. Nonperishable food donations will go to the Howard County Food Bank. facebook.com/eclights.