7 Howard County women making a difference

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

As outreach director of Animal Rescue Corps, Karla Goodson traveled the country to fight large-scale animal abuse. When the nonprofit organization was tipped to puppy mills, dog-fighting rings and animal hoarders, Goodson would take off to investigate and, working with local law enforcement, build cases against the perpetrators.

“We traveled more times than I can count,” recalls Animal Rescue Corps operations director Tim Woodward.

“The job took me away at a moment’s notice for months at a time,” says Goodson. The 31-year-old has since ceased her wanderings and now spends her days tending a roaster as co-owner of the Brewing Good Coffee Co. in Savage Mill.

She hasn’t given up helping animals, though. Each month she and partner Justin Leonard donate 10 percent of their profits to a different nonprofit organization involved in animal rescue or advocacy.

They’ve made being animal-friendly part of their business plan, too; the company prides itself on selling only beans grown in the shade (as opposed to vast tracts of clear-cut rain forest), organically, by farmers who are fairly compensated.

Goodson and Leonard have even aimed to reduce their carbon footprint in their packaging, using bags that are compostable or completely recyclable, right down to the packing tape.

Former colleague Woodward says Goodson played a vital role in getting the Washington, D.C.-based Animal Rescue Corps off the ground in 2011 and building “a network of partners” across the nation.

“Karla can wear many hats,” he says. “She’s good on the administrative side, but also in the field.

“I know she’s going to make a difference in her community.”

-- Doug Miller | For Howard Magazine