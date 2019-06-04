10 ways to celebrate fall in Howard County

Patuxent Publishing

Ellicott City ghost tours, 410-313-1900, visithowardcounty.com/ghost-tours

Historic Savage Mill ghost tours, savagemill.com/savage-mill-ghost-tours, 410-792-2820 ext. 13

Why to go: Historic Ellicott City is getting spooky for the fall, offering two different walking tours to show visitors another side of Main Street and the surrounding area. Now in its 10th season, Ye Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City Ghost Tour takes visitors through the Historic District in Ellicott City while guides recount local paranormal stories associated with area “olde” town sites. Leave the little ones at home, though — these tours are not recommended for kids under 6. The Spirits of Ellicott City Ghost Tours, on the other hand, are for the 21-and-up crowd. They’ll take you inside some of the area’s haunted locales and give you a chance to enjoy a drink along the way.

At the other end of the county, costumed guides teach visitors about Historic Savage Mill’s historic past and paranormal present as they tour the old buildings and grounds.

When to go: Ye Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City Ghost Tours are offered through November on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. The Spirits of Ellicott City Ghost Tours are held on the third Thursday of each month at 8 p.m. Savage Mill Ghost Tours run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 5.