Advertisement Advertisement Howard Magazine Howard County Maryland Mutiny Pirate Bar Oct 25, 2019 | 5:02 PM Mutiny Pirate Bar in Elkridge serves American food with Caribbean and Cajun flair. Next Gallery PHOTOS Outdoor gear from Howard County stores Advertisement Howard Magazine Howard Magazine Ruins of St. Mary’s College in Ilchester, near Ellicott City What’s left of a former seminary in Patapsco Valley State Park. Stylish finds for your pets Urban Plates Kids boxing class Storytime at the Pottery Stop Dogs allowed at these Howard restaurants Stylish beach essentials from Howard County stores Walrus Oyster & Ale House Advertisement