Real-life Santa’s workshop

The toys are a success with kids and adults. At The Children’s Inn at the NIH, which treats pediatric cancer and other serious health issues, patients are assigned their own mailboxes “where they can find a special treasure awaiting them every day,” says Meghan Arbegast, the inn’s volunteer engagement manager. “Ron’s handmade wooden toys are a unique surprise that our residents can enjoy during their time at the inn. Small acts of kindness, like Ron’s, bring smiles and moments of happiness to our families.”