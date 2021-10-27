xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Warm and inviting gifts from Howard County stores

By Karen Jackson
Baltimore Sun
Oct 27, 2021 7:30 AM
Advertisement

“Pride with Mermaids,” $375

$375 framed screen print "Pride with Mermaids" by Charlie Barton - Su Casa -
$375 framed screen print "Pride with Mermaids" by Charlie Barton - Su Casa - (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Su Casa

Add some Baltimore pride to your walls with this framed screen print by Charlie Barton.

Harbor map wood serving platter, $30

$30.00 - Su Casa - Serve hors dervs on this unique Harbor map silk screen print wood serving platter - by artist Charlie Barton
$30.00 - Su Casa - Serve hors dervs on this unique Harbor map silk screen print wood serving platter - by artist Charlie Barton (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Su Casa

Serve hors d’oeuvres on this unique silk screen print wood serving platter by artist Charlie Barton.

Long sleeve T-shirt, $32.99

$32.99 - Charm City Run - charcoal long sleeve shirt by Under Armour -tech shirt loose fit long sleeve- moisture wicking unisex
$32.99 - Charm City Run - charcoal long sleeve shirt by Under Armour -tech shirt loose fit long sleeve- moisture wicking unisex (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Charm City Run

Enjoy morning walks or sitting on the sidelines of youth sports events in this charcoal long sleeve shirt by Under Armour.

Jules V-neck sweater in heather ginger, $42

$42.00-Jules v-neck sweater in heather ginger - Poppy & Stella - Beat the chill in this cozy, so soft sweater that goes great with jeans and paired with a cardigan for cool winter days.
$42.00-Jules v-neck sweater in heather ginger - Poppy & Stella - Beat the chill in this cozy, so soft sweater that goes great with jeans and paired with a cardigan for cool winter days. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Poppy & Stella

Beat the chill in this cozy, so soft sweater that goes great with jeans and paired with a cardigan for cool winter days.

Nubuck tan authentic leather lace-up boot, $168

$168.00 - Poppy & Stella - Seychelles brand - Irresistible Nubuck Tan authentic leather lace-up boot with rubber sole combat/hiker style - perfect for date night or a hike on the trail
$168.00 - Poppy & Stella - Seychelles brand - Irresistible Nubuck Tan authentic leather lace-up boot with rubber sole combat/hiker style - perfect for date night or a hike on the trail (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Poppy & Stella

Perfect for date night or a hike on the trail.

Buttercup Soaperie foaming bath salts 8 oz., $16

$16.00 - Primitive Beginnings - Buttercup Soaperie foaming bath salts 8 oz. - Unwind in a soothing bath with these bath salts while calming the mind and easing mild body aches.
$16.00 - Primitive Beginnings - Buttercup Soaperie foaming bath salts 8 oz. - Unwind in a soothing bath with these bath salts while calming the mind and easing mild body aches. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Primitive Beginnings

Unwind in a soothing bath with these bath salts while calming the mind and easing mild body aches.

Glass pumpkin, $38.99

$38.99 - Nest Natural Home - Colorful glass pumpkin by Luke Adams Glass Studio - Decorate for the fall season with handblown glass pumpkins in various sizes and colors.
$38.99 - Nest Natural Home - Colorful glass pumpkin by Luke Adams Glass Studio - Decorate for the fall season with handblown glass pumpkins in various sizes and colors. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Nest

Decorate for the season with handblown glass pumpkins in various sizes and colors by Luke Adams Glass Studio.

Tillandsia and cork hanging accent, $62.99

$62.99 - Nest Natural Home-Tillandsia air plants on cork with beaded natural fiber cord for hanging easy-to-care-for greenery in your home by La Linda Flor
$62.99 - Nest Natural Home-Tillandsia air plants on cork with beaded natural fiber cord for hanging easy-to-care-for greenery in your home by La Linda Flor (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Nest

Don’t have a green thumb? Try this hanging easy-to-care-for air plant greenery in your home by La Linda Flor.

Olive wood mortar & pestle, $38.99

$38.99 - Nest Natural Home - olive wood mortar & pestle hand-crafted in Tunisia - This eye-catching gorgeous olive wood grain as you feel the smooth wood in your hand as you grind herbs or avocados for guacamole.
$38.99 - Nest Natural Home - olive wood mortar & pestle hand-crafted in Tunisia - This eye-catching gorgeous olive wood grain as you feel the smooth wood in your hand as you grind herbs or avocados for guacamole. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Nest

This eye-catching olive wood grain is not only gorgeous but perfect for grinding herbs or avocados for guacamole.

Advertisement

Latest Howard Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement