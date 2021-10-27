Warm and inviting gifts from Howard County stores

“Pride with Mermaids,” $375
Add some Baltimore pride to your walls with this framed screen print by Charlie Barton.
Harbor map wood serving platter, $30
Serve hors d’oeuvres on this unique silk screen print wood serving platter by artist Charlie Barton.
Long sleeve T-shirt, $32.99
Enjoy morning walks or sitting on the sidelines of youth sports events in this charcoal long sleeve shirt by Under Armour.
Jules V-neck sweater in heather ginger, $42
Beat the chill in this cozy, so soft sweater that goes great with jeans and paired with a cardigan for cool winter days.
Nubuck tan authentic leather lace-up boot, $168
Poppy & Stella
Perfect for date night or a hike on the trail.
Buttercup Soaperie foaming bath salts 8 oz., $16
Unwind in a soothing bath with these bath salts while calming the mind and easing mild body aches.
Glass pumpkin, $38.99
Decorate for the season with handblown glass pumpkins in various sizes and colors by Luke Adams Glass Studio.
Tillandsia and cork hanging accent, $62.99
Don’t have a green thumb? Try this hanging easy-to-care-for air plant greenery in your home by La Linda Flor.
Olive wood mortar & pestle, $38.99
This eye-catching olive wood grain is not only gorgeous but perfect for grinding herbs or avocados for guacamole.