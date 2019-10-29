Farm-to-table produce just got a lot closer to home for Western Howard County shoppers.
The family that owns Wheeler Farm in Glenwood brings a new store called Wheelhouse Farm Market to Route 97, featuring local fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, meat, cheese and gifts.
“It’s hard to get [to] a farmers market in a three-hour window,” says Katie Wheeler, who owns the farm with her husband, Greg. “We have been farming produce and supporting local agriculture in our community for the past several years, and we really wanted to expand to a storefront” with more accessible hours.
The store opened in October at Glenwood’s Inwood Shopping Center. In addition to local grocery items, the store will feature a salad bar as well as prepared “grab and go” foods such as chicken salad, fruit salad and take-and-bake pizzas.
Wheeler Farm has been in the family since the 1970s. Katie and Greg took over operations of the farm about five years ago.
“Our main focus is our community and having a place that brings people together,” Wheeler says. “We don’t have a lot of grocery stores or markets out where we are, so the goal is to provide a place for people to come and be able to shop for local farm-fresh food without having to go far away.”
Glenelg resident Elisabeth Baumwald has been participating in the Wheeler Farm community-supported agriculture program for the past four years. The membership-based CSA provides produce from the farm on a subscription basis with home delivery for local customers.
When she heard about the store opening, Baumwald was excited to have a new place to shop in the area.
“There’s nothing like it in the area,” Baumwald says. "I love the idea of getting local fresh produce and local cheese and meats all very close by.”
While Wheeler Farm offered a stand with local produce, the 2,800-square-foot store will bring their offerings indoors and closer to where the community runs their errands. Baumwald says she believes that the addition to the area is something that was missing for shoppers.
“They are wonderful, great people and I know that they will make the store a fun place to shop that will really bring the community together,” Baumwald says.
Wheelhouse Farm Market is located at 2465 MD 97, Glenwood. Find more information at facebook.com/WheelhouseFarmMarket.