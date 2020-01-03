General manager Megan Hughes said myths and misinformation surrounding cannabis — perhaps due to decades’ worth of stigmatization as a drug for the lazy and the lack of scientific research due to its classification by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as a drug with no accepted medical use — plague the industry and might deter people who could benefit from it. Plus, much about the substance’s long-term effects in the body and safety when mixed with other chemicals and medications remains unknown, and certain products — such as infused edibles and cosmetics — are not federally approved, adding to some of the confusion.