How does Howard County’s health officer de-stress from a pandemic year? Triathlons, cat tricks

“I was watching the Winter Olympics [in 2002] when my bottom started to hurt from laying around so much. I thought, ‘This is ridiculous. I’ve got to get up and move.’ At 40, inspired by such incredible athletes, I began competing in sprint triathlons. I swam in high school and ran 5Ks in college, so I bought a Giant bike and started doing the Iron Girl Columbia Triathlon [0.62-mile swim, 16-mile bike, 3.1-mile run]. I’ve done 10 events so far. One year, my daughter Sarah and I won an award for the best mother/daughter finish. I do it more for my mental health; that whole endorphin thing is probably true.”