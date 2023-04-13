Quick Takes: What is your secret for relieving stress?

Dr. Jeanette Nazarian - Original Credit: Handout (Handout / HANDOUT)

Jeanette Nazarian, M.D., chief medical officer, Howard County General Hospital

“Stress is no joke,” she said, “and has been part of my life as a doctor. The answer is to walk away — walk in the sun [even better with a friend!] Be away — I have turned my drives to and from work into respites thanks to music and no work calls. Make an oasis where there is none. So walk away, be away, make a safe space. Most importantly, make it something you look forward to.“

Advertisement

Berta Sabrio, director, The Columbia Orchestra (handout)

Berta Sabrio, director, The Columbia Orchestra

“My stress reducer has always been sitting on the beach,“ she said, “listening to the music of the waves, and reading the latest novel. I have just become a grandmother and my new ‘go to‘ is holding that precious little baby. Perhaps in the future I’ll relieve my stress by sitting on the beach, listening to the waves, and reading to my granddaughter.”

Advertisement

Daria J. Willis, president of Howard Community College (handout)

Daria J. Willis, president of Howard Community College

“Peloton and LEGO [building blocks] help me be kind to myself and de-stress,” she said. “Peloton allows me to experience joy and build a healthier body and mind. LEGO lets me settle my thoughts, slow down, and practice mindfulness.”