Former Raven Gerrard Sheppard, sister Shanae expand their Sunset Raw Juice Bar business into Fulton

The original Owings Mills location opened in 2017 and was so successful the family opened a branch in Fulton on Dec. 1, 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. Above the counter in the new shop hang wire baskets filled with green and red apples, oranges, lemons and limes that glow like jewels. A menu lists a dozen smoothies and half as many acai bowls (acai is a purple berry cultivated in Brazil) priced between $8 and $10.