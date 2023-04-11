Fun in the sun: Dive into summer with these must-have accessories and home decor items from local shops

Clutch, $29.99 Discoveries, 8181 Main St., Ellicott City Add a handful of summer colors to your outfit. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Wooden mallets, $25 each Shoemaker Country, 8334 Main Street, Ellicott City Just in time for crab season — these made-in-Maryland mallets have a built-in bottle opener. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cat planter, $42 Artcraft, 8600 Foundry Street, Savage Mill Add this purr-fectly playful planter by Allen Designs to your porch or garden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Measuring spoons, $25.99 Discoveries, 8181 Main Street, Ellicott City Next time you bake that peach pie, use a set of whimsical garden-themed measuring spoons. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Spring Bliss soap, $6.99 each, Skinsational Scents, a family owned and operated Howard County business. 8600 Foundry Street, Savage Mill Make sure to wash your hands, why not with this handmade organic soap. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sangria pitcher, $59 Serendipity Boutique, 12798 MD 216, Highland Cool down with a Sangria — this pitcher comes with its own recipe. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sunflower and honeybee clock, $374 Artcraft, 8600 Foundry Street, Savage Mill Stuck indoors? Add some brightness to any cloudy day with this clock by Allen Designs. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sun dress, $64.99 At Serendipity Boutique, 12798 MD 216, Highland. This flowy floral print by Charlie Paige is perfect for warm summer days. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Beaded earrings, $44, At Shoemaker Country 8334 Main Street, Ellicott City. These hand-beaded fair trade earrings were made by skilled Maya artisans in Guatemala. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Whipped body butter, $15.99, Skinsational Scents, 8600 Foundry Street, Savage Mill Treat yourself to a handcrafted organic body butter, made by a family owned and operated business in Howard County. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

