Shopping bag: Summer fashions and home decor items from Howard County stores

White Washed Row Home Wall Art, $80

(Karen Jackson)

Su Casa

Local favorite themed blue crab on wood with rope hanger for a front door or a wall.

Flying Wish Paper, $12.99

(Karen Jackson)

Nest Natural Home

This kit is a great activity for birthdays, holidays, weddings or any party. Write your special wish on the special paper, light it to see your wish fly.

FRNCH Amande Maxi Dress, $154, Free People Lisbon MJ Platform Sandals in verbena, $142

(Karen Jackson)

Poppy & Stella

Look and feel beautiful at that special occasion in a lightweight fabric with a vibrant print paired with platform cork heels.

Picnic Time Classic wine & cheese basket, $98

(Karen Jackson)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Free your inner romantic to impress a first date, your family and friends with this beautiful fully loaded basket with two wine glasses, premium corkscrew, cheeseboard and knife.

Maryland glass, $17.50

(Karen Jackson)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Show your Maryland pride while drinking your favorite chilled beverage from the original Catstudiodesign glass celebrating the state’s places, people and history.

Bird house, $48

(Karen Jackson)

Cultivate at Lauren’s Garden Service

Provide shelter and protection from weather with this nesting box perfect for Eastern bluebirds raising their babies.

Vintage pink floral headband, $18

(Karen )

Poppy & Stella

Add a pop of color and floral to your summer wardrobe.

228 Grant Street Candle Co., $32 each

(Karen Jackson)

Su Casa

Let the smells of summer surround you with these hand-poured natural soy candles with 120 hours burn time.

Minature kit: Miller’s Garden, $42

(Karen )

Cultivate at Lauren’s Garden Service

Add this charming 3D dollhouse puzzle to an existing craft collection design and create the perfect little space for kids and adults.

Multicolor Muse smocked top, $64, Bella Dahl ruffle waist short, $96, Orange Maci woven crossbody bag, $48

(Karen Ja)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Sunny days are for bright colors with this outfit.