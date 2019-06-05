Fells Point's Poppy & Stella boutique opens historic Ellicott City location

The popular Fells Point boutique Poppy & Stella opened another location in April on historic Ellicott City’s Main Street.
The 1,000-square-foot space is stocked with the same fashion-forward assortment of whimsical and boho women’s clothing, shoes and gifts that customers from the original have come to expect.
“It is kind of a best of Poppy and Stella with our best-selling items from each department we carry,” says owner Kelley Heuisler.
Heuisler heard about the space — a former toy store — through Nick Johnson, the owner of Su Casa, who introduced her to the landlord at the re-opening party of his Ellicott City store.
“After looking at a few locations, I knew that this one was perfect,” she says, praising the the central location surrounded by independent businesses.
8185 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-522-1970. poppyandstella.com