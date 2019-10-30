Sewing enthusiasts, home improvement nuts and creatives rejoice as Joann has opened up a new store in Columbia.
The 45,000-square-foot space in Columbia Crossing features a slew of interactive technology.
The Creators’ Studio, an open-space concept, allows customers to take classes, host events and work on their own projects. Customers also have the opportunity to rent tools such as a high-end long-arm sewing machine, Cricut machines, and 3-D cutting and engraving technology Glowforge, which cuts an array of materials, from acrylic to wood.
Customers will now be allowed to check in and shop until a text message notifies them that their fabric is ready to be cut.
A new concierge service, The Joann Custom Shop, provides custom sewing services, from suit tailoring to upholstery and fabric repair for home decor.
Visit the new store at 6161 Columbia Crossing Drive, Columbia. Call 410-872-0550 or go to joann.com/columbia.