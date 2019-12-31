Grit & Ash Designs fills the void left by Vintage Marketplace, which closed in March after seven years of business.
“The whole name is about the journey to get there and the perseverance to get to your dream,” says Wendy Perry, one of the owners of Vintage Marketplace who opened her new business in May.
In addition to accessorizing and in-home paint consultation, Grit & Ash Designs sells vintage goods, custom and repurposed home furnishings, home decor, clothing, jewelry and gifts.
“We’ve added a lot of interior design services, custom furniture painting — all in addition to carrying new and vintage furnishings and accessories,” Perry says.
In addition, each month the store works with a different charitable organization, donating a portion of sales or collecting clothes or other items.
The 3,000-square-foot store — featuring a fully staged outdoor space — is open the second and fourth Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each month.
945 Route 97, Glenwood
410-707-0519