Columbia ReStore reopens, offering greater amount of discounted wares in larger space

After a two-week closure in the spring, Columbia ReStore has reopened in a larger, 15,000-square-foot space.

The new space will offer a greater amount of discounted furniture, appliances, lighting and building materials, according to Britt Hayes, communications manager for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, the umbrella that the store is under. The store, which employees seven people, is located in the same building as the previous store. The original space was 14,000 square feet.

In all, there are six Baltimore locations of the ReStore concept. Since Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake formed in 1982, it has built or renovated more than 750 homes throughout Central Maryland.

Information: 8909 McGaw Court, Columbia, 410-290-3700, habitatchesapeake.org/columbia-restore/