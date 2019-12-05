Nicholas Johnson always thought about expanding his Ellicott City store, Su Casa Furniture. He just didn’t know that a catastrophic flood in 2018 would be the cause.
Johnson expanded his 5,000-square-foot store to 12,000 after absorbing the former Classic Interiors space, which moved following the flood.
“Mostly it’s our ability to showcase more product than we’ve ever done in one place,” Johnson says, adding that in the smaller store, staff would have to refer to a catalog to show customers items that couldn’t fit in the store.
In addition, Su Casa now offers a design studio and a space for community meetings and gatherings.
But Johnson is not yet done. He’s working on opening a media room that will be filled with comfy furniture and a huge television for the spouses and family members of shoppers to watch sporting events. That room is expected to open before Christmas.
Su Casa Furniture is located at 8307 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-465-4100 or newsite.sucasa-furniture.com.