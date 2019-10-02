After six months of renovations in response to the Ellicott City floods, Primitive Beginnings has reopened under new leadership with expanded offerings.
The boutique, which opened in 2007 and was originally known for its rustic, bohemian aesthetic, now offers menswear, gender-neutral designs, accessories and home decor, according to new owner Maria Martinez.
Martinez, an Ellicott City resident who previously ran a health care company, purchased the business from owner Jeff Braswell (who also owns nearby Jaxon Edwin).
“He really thought it needed a woman’s touch,” Martinez says.
“It’s more eclectic. It has a taste for everyone. We’ve really tried to capture as much as we could.”
8247 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-777-9240. primitivebeginnings.com