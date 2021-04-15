Bring on the summer heat with these items from Howard County stores

Turn the page with these must-have accessories, apparel items and home goods.
Parisian cornice desk, $750
Add a vintage-inspired touch to your workspace with this elegant desk.
Baltimore city map, $75
Bring the city into your home with this 24″-by-24″ framed wooden print by local artist Charlie Barton.
Wanderlust bag, $76
Carry all you need for the day in this fashionable and functional cross-body bag.
Spotted hoop earrings, $19
Add a pop of print to your outfit with these lightweight hoops.
Jackson sneaker, $54
Step up your summer style with these airy perforated sneakers.
Ornate pearl hoop earrings, $22
Elevate any look with this elegant take on your classic hoop earrings.
Under Armour mask, $29.99
Designed to be worn all day, this high-performance face mask is structured to sit up off the face and lips for added breathability and comfort.
Run crab hoodie, $39.99
Represent Maryland in this soft hoodie featuring the blue crab.
On M Cloudswift running shoe, $150
Elevate your outdoor exercise with this light and swift shoe designed for urban environments.