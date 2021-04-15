xml:space="preserve">
Bring on the summer heat with these items from Howard County stores

Allana Haynes
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 15, 2021 9:00 AM
Turn the page with these must-have accessories, apparel items and home goods.

Parisian Cornice Desk, $750

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Add a vintage-inspired touch to your workspace with this elegant desk.

Baltimore City Map, $75

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Bring the city into your home with this 24″-by-24″ framed wooden print by local artist Charlie Barton.

Wanderlust Bag, $76

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Carry all you need for the day in this fashionable and functional cross-body bag.

Spotted Hoop Earrings, $19

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Add a pop of print to your outfit with these lightweight hoops.

Jackson Sneaker, $54

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Step up your summer style with these airy perforated sneakers.

Ornate Pearl Hoop Earring, $22

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Elevate any look with this elegant take on your classic hoop earrings.

Under Armour Mask, $29.99

Charm City Run, Columbia

Designed to be worn all day, this high-performance face mask is structured to sit up off the face and lips for added breathability and comfort.

Run Crab Hoodie, $39.99

Charm City Run, Columbia

Represent Maryland in this soft hoodie featuring the blue crab.

On M Cloudswift, $150

Charm City Run, Columbia

Elevate your outdoor exercise with this light and swift shoe designed for urban environments.

