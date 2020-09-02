Check out these chairs available at Howard County stores to have you sitting in style

When it’s time to take a load off, why not do it in something that is comfortable and looks good? These chairs will have you sitting in style.
Hanging chair, $79.99
Target, Ellicott City
When you’re ready to just hang out you can spend hours relaxing in this soft, comfortable, colorful hanging chair for your patio or porch.
Tufted chair, $85
Belle Patri, Columbia
Add a spot of royalty to your room with this rich golden yellow Victorian tufted chair.
Outdoor chair, $1,399
Macy’s, Columbia
This stylish, sleek chair by Braxtyn is California cool. With its Sunbrella fabric cushions, it will do just fine outdoors in the sun.
Wicker chair, $199
HomeGoods, Columbia
Your guests will be green with envy when they spot this wicker peacock chair with a canvas cushion.
Augustine swivel chair, $843
Su Casa, Ellicott City
This box-shaped navy swivel chair features all-around channeling for a cool futuristic look.
Judson sling chair, $1,237
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Another great outdoor chair features a grain leather headrest that contrasts with the black body of the chair and its bleached ash armrests.