Check out these chairs available at Howard County stores to have you sitting in style

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 02, 2020 9:41 AM
When it’s time to take a load off, why not do it in something that is comfortable and looks good? These chairs will have you sitting in style.

Hanging chair, $79.99

Target, Ellicott City

When you’re ready to just hang out you can spend hours relaxing in this soft, comfortable, colorful hanging chair for your patio or porch.

Tufted chair, $85

Belle Patri, Columbia

Add a spot of royalty to your room with this rich golden yellow Victorian tufted chair.

Outdoor chair, $1,399

Macy’s, Columbia

This stylish, sleek chair by Braxtyn is California cool. With its Sunbrella fabric cushions, it will do just fine outdoors in the sun.

Wicker chair, $199

HomeGoods, Columbia

Green Wicker Peacock Chair with Canvas Cushion: $199, Homegoods.
Your guests will be green with envy when they spot this wicker peacock chair with a canvas cushion.

Augustine swivel chair, $843

Su Casa, Ellicott City

This box-shaped navy swivel chair features all-around channeling for a cool futuristic look.

Judson sling chair, $1,237

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Another great outdoor chair features a grain leather headrest that contrasts with the black body of the chair and its bleached ash armrests.

