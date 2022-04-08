Refresh your home and wardrobe with these spring essentials from Howard County stores
By Karen Jackson
For Howard Magazine
•
Tea light candle holder, $65
Su Casa
Handmade from English walnut wood by Mark Covington of WoodSpeaks. This candle holder would be great as a centerpiece for guests to admire.
Cloth napkins, $6.99 each
Nest Natural Home
Pair or mix a selection of patterns and colors in bright florals and geometric patterns to bring a fresh touch to any table. By Natural Habitat.
Somerset Black Tula Hat, $50
Cultivate at Lauren’s Garden Service
Protect yourself from the sun while gardening, taking a midday dog walk or enjoying an outdoor brunch.
Free People Show Me Love romper, $148
Poppy & Stella
Go casual with a sandal or dress it up with a bold pump. This romper features statement sleeves and a smocked back. Put this on for effortless style as you get ready for sunshine and good times this season.
Stella Globe solar lantern, $49.99
Cultivate at Lauren’s Garden Service
This 12-inch lantern in metallic emerald is perfect for places without electricity. Made for outdoor use with a rechargeable battery, solar panel, dual white LED lights and stainless steel hardware.
Hand-woven sweet grass bowl, $45.99
Nest Natural Home
This 12-inch colorful bowl is a great size for any dinner party or picnic. It’s even pretty enough to hang on a wall. Made by female artisans in Rwanda.
Butterfly earrings, $24
Poppy & Stella
A charming pair of butterflies add delightful whimsy to your daily look in a gold and faux pearl.
Adelaide embroidered dress, $68
Sweet Elizabeth Jane
Welcome spring with this dress featuring flutter sleeves and multicolor embroidered florals with flattering blue vertical stripes at a loose-fit mid-thigh length.
The Luxe crossbody bag, $34
Sweet Elizabeth Jane
This purse in turquoise is just big enough to carry the essentials like cellphone, keys, lip gloss, credit card and ID. Comes in a variety of solid colors to complement any outfit.
Coffee table, $600
Su Casa
Crafted by Mark Covington of WoodSpeaks this English walnut table pairs well with a chaise sectional sofa. Made from locally fallen trees and reclaimed wood. Measures 28 inches x 13 inches by 24 inches x 18 inches.