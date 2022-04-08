Refresh your home and wardrobe with these spring essentials from Howard County stores

Tea light candle holder, $65

Su Casa-$65-Handmade English walnut wood tealight candle holder crafted by Mark Covington of WoodSpeaks would be lovely on a dining room table with quests to admire the one- of-kind functual art piece. (KAREN JACKSON / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Su Casa

Cloth napkins, $6.99 each

Nest Natural Home-$6.99 each-Pair or mix a selection of patterns and colors with handmade 100% cotton cloth napkins in bright florals and geometric patterns to bring a fresh touch to any table by Natural Habitat. (KAREN JACKSON / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Nest Natural Home

Somerset Black Tula Hat, $50

Cultivate-$50.00-Somerset Black Tula Hat protects with SPF 50+ from the sun while gardening, mid-day dog walk or an outdoor brunch. (KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Cultivate at Lauren’s Garden Service

Free People Show Me Love romper, $148

Poppy & Stella-$148.00-Your way to greet spring and feel fantastic and playful in this feminine floral Free People Show Me Love romper with pink, purple and blue flowers on navy features a peek-a-boo keyhole ties in front. Go casual with a low slide sandal or dress it up with a bold pump. With statement blouson sleeves and a smocked back, pull on an effortless style as you get ready for sunshine and good times this season. (KAREN JACKSON / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Poppy & Stella

Stella Globe solar lantern, $49.99

Cultivate at Lauren's Garden Service-$49.99-Stella Globe 12" Solar Lantern metallic emerald are perfect for places without electricity. Made for outdoor use with a rechargeable battery, solar panel, dual white LED lights and stainless steel hardware. (KAREN JACKSON / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Cultivate at Lauren’s Garden Service

Hand-woven sweet grass bowl, $45.99

Nest Natural Home-$45.99-Hand-woven 12" sweetgrass bowl from woman artisans in Rwanda could hang on a living room wall or add storage on a side board table in a dining room. (KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Nest Natural Home

Butterfly earrings, $24

Poppy & Stella-$24.00-A charming pair of butterflies add delightful whimsy to your daily look in a gold and faux pearl. (KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Poppy & Stella

Adelaide embroidered dress, $68

Sweet Elizabeth Jane-$68.00-Welcome spring in with the Adelaide embroidered dress with a loose-fit mid-thigh length, flutter sleeves and multicolor embroidered florals with flattering blue vertical stripes. Wear to bridal shower or Sunday brunch. (KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

The Luxe crossbody bag, $34

Sweet Elizabeth Jane-$34.00 - The Luxe crossbody bag is just big enough to carry the essentials like cell phone, keys, lipgloss, credit card and ID the in turquoise. Comes in a variety of solid colors to complement any outfit. (KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Coffee table, $600

Su Casa-$600-Crafted by Mark Covington of WoodSpeaks this beautiful English walnut coffee table with a light but durable finish to help accentuate the range of natural colors and grain patterns pairs well with a chaise sectional sofa. Made from locally fallen trees and reclaimed wood. Measures 28" x 13-24" x 18" (KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Su Casa

