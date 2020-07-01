Howard County shops offer home and personal items for warm weather

Enjoy the warm weather with these items, selected with outdoor fun in mind. They’ll make your open-air adventures more enjoyable, poolside and beyond.
Swivel stool, $697
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Sit in style with this Dema Outdoor Counter Swivel Stool, which features an olive woven-rope pattern. It’s well suited for the patio or porch.
Vintage Cali tube pool float, $39
Nordstrom, The Mall in Columbia
Ready, set, splash. This fun float can be inflated in just a couple of minutes when you’re ready to hit the water — and deflated when fun time is over.
Outdoor rug, $213
Su Casa, Ellicott City
It’s trendy and functional. Use this rug to add to your outdoor decor, or use it instead of a picnic blanket. The ombre coloring and fringe detail are of the moment.
Brooks Ghost 12 running shoes, $130
Charm City Run, Columbia
These shoes work for experienced and beginning runners. The balanced cushioning and lightweight feel will help outdoors and indoors.
Coola Mineral Sun Silk Crème, $42
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
Here’s a product designed with safety as the goal. This SPF 30, oil-free crème provides protection in the sun, as well as blockage against blue light pollution.
Sunglasses, $56
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
Look good at a price that’s right with these gold-and-gray shades.They punch above their weight in cost.
Soft picnic basket for four, $94.50
Nordstrom, The Mall in Columbia
Be ready to dine al fresco in a flash with this collapsible basket. It has every picnic essential — a set of acrylic glasses, plates, napkins and flatware — except the food and the ants.
Beach towel, $49.99
Nordstrom, The Mall in Columbia
The bright color-block design helps you to spot your towel on a crowded beach, and it’s stylish, too.
Counter stool, $483
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Sit and sip in sophistication on this counter stool from the Oasis at Su Casa Collection. It features a poly-resin smooth stone top and angular black iron legs, giving it a sleek look. It’s built to withstand the elements.