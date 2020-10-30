xml:space="preserve">
Haute holiday decor

John-John Williams IV
Baltimore Sun
Oct 30, 2020 7:45 AM
These decorative items can help you get your home ready for the holidays and bring joy throughout the season.

Glass candle holders, $5 to $15

(Cliff Gardiner)

Target, Columbia

Add sparkle and a touch of light with these mercury glass candle holders. They will shine in your living room, dining room or powder room.

Armchair, $299.99

(Cliff Gardiner)

Target, Columbia

This wood armchair in green plaid embodies seasonal style.

Tabletop candelabra, $24.99

(Paul Weber)

Target, Columbia

A candelabra adds immediate sophistication to whatever room you chose, and this one — in black metal — enhances the elegance of your decor.

Golden holiday wreath, $26

Macy’s, The Mall in Columbia

Welcome guests into your home with this contemporary golden wreath.

Reindeer bottle opener set, $14.99

HomeGoods, Columbia

A brushed gold reindeer bottle opener set will add seasonal whimsy to a bar, while also helping keep the drinks flowing.

Acrylic tray, $14.99

HomeGoods, Columbia

Serve in style with an emerald-colored tray; then add rose-colored glasses to capture the holiday spirit.

Festive gnome, $42

Su Casa, Ellicott City

This decorative red, white and green gnome comes with adjustable legs so he can easily perch atop a mantel or a holiday table.

Votive candle, $10

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Light up the room with this Christmas-themed boxed votive candle.

Runner, $48

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Freshen up your table with this embroidered runner.

