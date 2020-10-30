Haute holiday decor

These decorative items can help you get your home ready for the holidays and bring joy throughout the season.
Glass candle holders, $5 to $15
Target, Columbia
Add sparkle and a touch of light with these mercury glass candle holders. They will shine in your living room, dining room or powder room.
Armchair, $299.99
Target, Columbia
This wood armchair in green plaid embodies seasonal style.
Tabletop candelabra, $24.99
Target, Columbia
A candelabra adds immediate sophistication to whatever room you chose, and this one — in black metal — enhances the elegance of your decor.
Golden holiday wreath, $26
Macy’s, The Mall in Columbia
Welcome guests into your home with this contemporary golden wreath.
Reindeer bottle opener set, $14.99
HomeGoods, Columbia
A brushed gold reindeer bottle opener set will add seasonal whimsy to a bar, while also helping keep the drinks flowing.
Acrylic tray, $14.99
HomeGoods, Columbia
Serve in style with an emerald-colored tray; then add rose-colored glasses to capture the holiday spirit.
Festive gnome, $42
Su Casa, Ellicott City
This decorative red, white and green gnome comes with adjustable legs so he can easily perch atop a mantel or a holiday table.
Votive candle, $10
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Light up the room with this Christmas-themed boxed votive candle.
Runner, $48
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Freshen up your table with this embroidered runner.