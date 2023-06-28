Make sure to pick up these cool & colorful items from Howard County stores

Su Casa, 8307 Main St., Ellicott City
Primitive Beginnings and Lotus, 8249 Main St., Ellicott City
Love Patch bag, $555
Su Casa, 8307 Main St., Ellicott City
Candle, $42.99
Nest Natural Elements, Clarksville Square
Ceramic pitcher, $32
Su Casa, 8307 Main St., Ellicott City
Handmade stuffed pterodactyl, $20
Jules & Kate, Savage Mill
Wooden serving hands, $29.99
Nest Natural Elements, Clarksville Square
Rockbottom Soap Co. milk & honey goat milk lotion, $14
Jules & Kate, Savage Mill
