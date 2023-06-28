Make sure to pick up these cool & colorful items from Howard County stores

Whimsical ceramic mug, $14

Su Casa, 8307 Main St., Ellicott City Let’s face it, mornings before coffee can be tough. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Let’s face it, mornings before coffee can be tough.

Jacket, $72

Primitive Beginnings and Lotus, 8249 Main St., Ellicott City Stay warm during chilly nights with this brown corduroy coat by epretty Chicago. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Stay warm during chilly nights with this brown corduroy coat by epretty Chicago.

Love Patch bag, $555

Love Patch bag, $555

Why not wear love on your sleeve — and carry it with you.

Charcuterie board by SW Art, $125

Su Casa, 8307 Main St., Ellicott City Make a splash at your next dinner party with this locally crafted wave resin platter. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Make a splash at your next dinner party with this locally crafted wave resin platter.

Candle, $42.99

Candle, $42.99

You won’t be disappointed with this handmade candle by refugee women living in Maryland.

Ceramic pitcher, $32

Ceramic pitcher, $32

Whether you’re hosting friends for brunch or preparing a family meal, you’ll appreciate the timeless, rustic look that pairs easily with the rest of your drinkware.

Handmade stuffed pterodactyl, $20

Handmade stuffed pterodactyl, $20

This cute knitted toy makes a great addition to any child’s dinosaur collection.

Wooden serving hands, $29.99

Wooden serving hands, $29.99

The perfect helping hands for serving seasonal salads and tasty pastas.

Rockbottom Soap Co. milk & honey goat milk lotion, $14

Rockbottom Soap Co. milk & honey goat milk lotion, $14

Keep your skin hydrated when the dry, autumn weather hits.