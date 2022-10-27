Pick of the patch: Fall-inspired decor and items from Howard County stores

Potager soap, $8.95 and bath bomb, $8.75

Potager soap, $8.95 and bath bomb, $8.75 Cultivate Soak in lemongrass calendula-scented bath soaps. Therapeutic, organic olive and coconut oil for moisturizing skin in colder weather. A great choice for people with sensitive skin. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Cultivate

Forest Animals Painting, $48.99

Forest Animals Painting, $48.99, Nest Natural Home. We dare you not to smile looking into the faces of woodland animals. This 10 inch by 5 inch teal canvas will add romance and humor to any wall. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Nest Natural Home

Tess Plaid Trench Coat, $190

Tess Plaid Trench Coat, $190, Poppy & Stella. You’re sure to be chic in this slim silhouette trench in a crisp pistachio plaid design. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Poppy & Stella

Berry sweet shacket, $57

Berry sweet shacket, $57, Simply the Best Boutique. Make the transition into fall wearing this soft, western-print combination shirt and jacket. Perfect to wear with jeans and boots on cool autumn days and nights. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Simply the Best Boutique

Matisse Occasions boot, $98

Matisse Occasions boot, $98, Poppy & Stella. This stacked heel, in natural, pairs well with slim denim or favorite dress. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Poppy & Stella

Hedgehog Toothpick Holder, $12.95

Hedgehog Toothpick Holder, $12.95, Sweet Elizabeth Jane. The cutest pewter toothpick holder makes a whimsical addition to gatherings when styled with a magnificent charcuterie plate. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Serving board, $250

Serving board, $250, Su Casa. A beautiful artful charcuterie tray or serving try from sustainably sourced carob wood and resin color with mica pigments made by local artist Sara Weiner. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Su Casa

South Ann Street Candle Co., $22

South Ann Street Candle Co., $22, Su Casa. If you love the smell of coffee brewing, then the aromatic scent of this candle will leave your mouth watering. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Su Casa

Dark Oak Hobo handbag, $68

Dark Oak Hobo handbag, $68, Sweet Elizabeth Jane Carry your needs in style in this 100% vegan leather roomy bag with removable insert. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Hanging tiger swallowtail, $31.50

Hanging tiger swallowtail, $31.50, Cultivate. Rusted and textured recycled steel wall hanging is the perfect accent displayed on a back porch, exterior of a backyard shed or nature-inspired wall art for a child’s bedroom. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Cultivate

