Pick of the patch: Fall-inspired decor and items from Howard County stores

Cultivate
Soak in lemongrass and calendula-scented bath soaps. Therapeutic, and made with organic olive and coconut oil for moisturizing skin in colder weather. A great choice for people with sensitive skin.
Nest Natural Home
We dare you not to smile looking into the faces of woodland animals. This 10 inch by 5 inch teal canvas will add romance and humor to any wall.
Poppy & Stella
You’re sure to be chic in this slim silhouette trench in a crisp pistachio plaid design.
Simply the Best Boutique
Make the transition into fall wearing this soft, western-print combination shirt and jacket. Perfect to wear with jeans and boots on cool autumn days and nights.
Poppy & Stella
This stacked heel, in natural, pairs well with slim denim or favorite dress.
Sweet Elizabeth Jane
The cutest pewter toothpick holder makes a whimsical addition to gatherings when styled with a magnificent charcuterie plate.
Su Casa
A beautiful artful serving try from sustainably-sourced carob wood and resin color with mica pigments made by local artist Sara Weiner.
Su Casa
If you love the smell of coffee brewing, then the aromatic scent of this candle will leave your mouth watering.
Sweet Elizabeth Jane
Carry your needs in style in this 100% vegan leather roomy bag with removable insert.
Cultivate
Rusted and textured recycled steel wall hanging is the perfect accent displayed on a back porch, exterior of a backyard shed or nature-inspired wall art for a child’s bedroom.