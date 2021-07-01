xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Spring into fall with these fashion and décor items from Howard County stores

Allana Haynes
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2021 8:00 AM

Arrow bookends, $45

Arrow bookends, $45
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Arrow bookends, $45 Su Casa, Ellicott City (Su Casa)

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Spruce up your bookshelf or desk with these decorative cast iron arrow bookends.

Collins claw clip, Corinne claw clip, $9 each

Collins claw clip, Corinne claw clip, $9 each
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
Collins claw clip, Corinne claw clip, $9 each Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City (Poppy & Stella)

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Dress up your ‘do with these colorful geometric shaped hair clips.

Ellison tiered baby doll dress $52

Ellison tiered baby doll dress $52
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
Ellison tiered baby doll dress $52 Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City (Poppy & Stella)

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

[More Maryland news] Here are the winners in Howard Magazine’s 2021 Best Restaurants Contest

Transition this summer dress into fall by adding a cardigan, dark tights and a pair of ankle or riding boots.

Gage round dining table $1,800

Gage round dining table $1,800
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Gage round dining table $1,800 Su Casa, Ellicott City (Su Casa)

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Gather with family and friends around this elegant and sophisticated marble top dining table.

Griffon sofa, $1,890

Griffon sofa, $1,890
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Griffon sofa, $1,890 Su Casa, Ellicott City (Su Casa)

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Bring luxury and texture to your space with this navy blue velvet sofa.

The hazel backpack, $150

The hazel backpack, $150
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
The hazel backpack, $150 Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City (Poppy & Stella)

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Head back to school or work with this hand-tooled floral design leather backpack.

Lucas coffee table, $765

Lucas coffee table, $765
Su Casa, Ellicott City
Lucas coffee table, $765 Su Casa, Ellicott City (Su Casa)

Su Casa, Ellicott City

Add a modern touch to your space with this geometric antique brass coffee table.

Men’s retro logo Under Armour tee, $27.99

Men's retro logo Under Armour tee, $27.99
Charm City Run, Columbia
Men’s retro logo Under Armour tee, $27.99 Charm City Run, Columbia (Charm City Run)

Charm City Run, Columbia

[More Maryland news] The Cherry Hill Urban Community Garden has served the neighborhood for decades. Now it’s facing the threat of eviction.

Go for a run, or walk, in this retro-inspired logo tee.

Sabrina satin floral mini dress, $38

Sabrina satin floral mini dress, $38
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
Sabrina satin floral mini dress, $38 Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City (Poppy & Stella)

Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City

Enjoy a night out in this satin mini dress featuring a subtle floral print.

Women’s mini crab Mizuno tank, $29.99

Charm City Run tank
Charm City Run tank

Charm City Run, Columbia

Latest Howard Magazine

Add a touch of hometown pride to your workout wardrobe with this state flag printed tank.

