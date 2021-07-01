Spring into fall with these fashion and décor items from Howard County stores

Arrow bookends, $45
Spruce up your bookshelf or desk with these decorative cast iron arrow bookends.
Collins claw clip, Corinne claw clip, $9 each
Poppy & Stella, Ellicott City
Dress up your ‘do with these colorful geometric shaped hair clips.
Ellison tiered baby doll dress $52
Transition this summer dress into fall by adding a cardigan, dark tights and a pair of ankle or riding boots.
Gage round dining table $1,800
Gather with family and friends around this elegant and sophisticated marble top dining table.
Griffon sofa, $1,890
Bring luxury and texture to your space with this navy blue velvet sofa.
The hazel backpack, $150
Head back to school or work with this hand-tooled floral design leather backpack.
Lucas coffee table, $765
Add a modern touch to your space with this geometric antique brass coffee table.
Men’s retro logo Under Armour tee, $27.99
Go for a run, or walk, in this retro-inspired logo tee.
Sabrina satin floral mini dress, $38
Enjoy a night out in this satin mini dress featuring a subtle floral print.
Women’s mini crab Mizuno tank, $29.99
Add a touch of hometown pride to your workout wardrobe with this state flag printed tank.