How Howard County residents practice self-care

“Since I’m a running coach, , self-care for me is a lot of running. I try to stay physically active for my general health and well-being. I’ve run for a long period and biked as well. That’s also what helps me to keep sane, especially this year. Running is always something that keeps me at my best.During COVID I just tried to keep myself busy. My normal schedule was 5 to 5, going to school then going to practice, so it was hard trying to pass the time. Early on I would run twice a day to keep myself busy.”