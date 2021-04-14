How Howard County residents practice self-care

Laura Bacon, founder of The 3rd, a nonprofit supporting women of color entrepreneurs
“Self-care means listening to what my body, mind and spirit need. Sitting still and listening. Do I need a nap? Do I need to do some yoga? One of the things that helps me in difficult times, like the pandemic, is rooting myself in rituals, the routine, the methodical nature of it all. I have a playlist that has songs in a specific order that I listen to every morning.”
Lori Lilly, executive director of Howard EcoWorks
“I practice self-care on a daily and a weekly schedule. First thing in the morning I do 10 sun salutations, 20 pushups and 60 different types of situps and crunches. Most of my routine is generally around exercise. I take a walk around lunchtime to get outside and get some air. At the end of the day, I watch a show with my husband to relax. That’s my daily routine. On a weekly basis, I swim a mile and play ultimate Frisbee. The Frisbee is the best time for me to get my mind off everything.”
Kevin McCoy, Centennial High School cross country and track & field coach
“Since I’m a running coach, , self-care for me is a lot of running. I try to stay physically active for my general health and well-being. I’ve run for a long period and biked as well. That’s also what helps me to keep sane, especially this year. Running is always something that keeps me at my best.During COVID I just tried to keep myself busy. My normal schedule was 5 to 5, going to school then going to practice, so it was hard trying to pass the time. Early on I would run twice a day to keep myself busy.”