14 can’t-miss events in Howard County in August and September

Through Aug. 9
Paint It: Ellicott City 2019
Features artwork by juried artists during the annual plein air paint-out. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.
Persona
Features artwork by Oluwatobi Adewumi, Wynston Edun, Charlotte Mann and Leah Taylor. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.
Aug. 3
2019 Summer Spirit Festival
Performers include Anthony Hamilton, Jhené Aiko, Raphael Saadiq and more. 2:30 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $60-$250. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.
Aug. 11
Howard County Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Walk to support those who have lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer. Proceeds benefit Pancreatic Cancer Research. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike, Route 108, Main/South Entrance, Ellicott City. $50-$60. lustgarten.org.
Chris Stapleton with Margo Price and The Marcus King Band
Five-time Grammy winner singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs alongside country artist Margo Price and The Marcus King Band. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $34.75-$89.75. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.
Aug. 13
Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King
Enjoy an evening of performances by classic and modern female rockers. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $29.50-$350. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.
Aug. 17
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with AFI
Progressive rock band The Smashing Pumpkins performs alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and AFI. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $35-$199.50. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.
Aug. 22
Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon and Sunflower Bean
Alternative rock artist Beck performs alongside indie rock band Cage the Elephant. 6 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $29.50-$200.50. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.
Aug. 26
Pentatonix with Rachel Platten
Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix performs alongside pop artist Rachel Platten. 7:30 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $29.50-$129.50. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.
Sept. 2
Voices for Children 5K and Fun Run
Join a 5K or fun run to support abused or neglected children in Howard County. 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Cypressmede Park, 3100 Fawnwood Drive, Ellicott City. $30-$80. voicesforchildren5k.weebly.com.
Sept. 8
Howard County Police Pace
Annual 5K race and one-mile walk to provide the police department with funding for equipment, scholarships and training. 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike (Main/South), Ellicott City. $19-$40. policepace.com.
Sept. 28
AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Annual walk to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to advocate for public policy, create educational programs and support survivors of suicide loss. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lake Elkhorn, 7200 Dockside Lane, Columbia. Free. 443-812-5773 or afsp.org.
Howard County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Join a walk to raise awareness and funds for the care and support of those with Alzheimer’s. 10:30 a.m. Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike (Main/South), Ellicott City. Free. 410-561-9099, ext. 231 or act.alz.org.
Sept. 28-29
Atlantic Coast Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show
Features fossils, gems, jewelry and minerals from around the world. Includes live demonstrations of gem cutting and other lapidary arts, education exhibits and fun activities for the family. 10 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Free-$6. 410-294-0200 or gemcuttersguild.com.