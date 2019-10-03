Looking for something to do? Consider these Howard County events.
Fragments exhibit
Through Oct. 11 Features work by Willy Conley and Don James. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.
The Bodyguard: The Musical
Through Nov. 3 Based on the film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, this production features a score filled with Houston’s greatest hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” and more. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.
Jazz in Social Hall
Oct. 4 The season premiere of community concerts at St. Louis Parish Church with a performance by D.C. jazz vocalist Lena Seikaly and her quartet. Includes a reception with cheese, wine and light refreshments. 8 p.m. St. Louis Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville. $20. 410-531-6040 or stlconcertseries.org.
Hops and Harvest Festival
Oct. 5 Enjoy tastings from 80-plus local artisans, breweries, distilleries and wineries. Includes fresh local food, games, live music and more. Noon-5 p.m. The Mall in Columbia, 10227 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. $10-$40. hopsandharvestfest.com .
A Harlem Renaissance Speakeasy
Oct. 5 Celebrate HoCoPoLitSo’s 45th anniversary with live jazz and poetry from 1920s artists – including Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes and more. 7:30-9:30 p.m. RCF Building, Room 400, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway ., Columbia. $45. howardcc.edu.
Howard County Autism Society’s One Step Closer Walk and 5K Run
Oct. 5 Join a 5K run to raise awareness and support for those touched by autism. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike, Pavilion D, Ellicott City. $15-$35. 410-290-3466 or howard-autism.org.
Howard High School Arts, Crafts and More Show
Oct. 5 Enjoy a fall-themed arts and crafts show hosting more than 95 vendors selling art, decor, handmade crafts, jewelry, skin care products and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City. Free. howardlionspride.org.
Teddy Bear Farm Visit
Oct. 5-6 Compete in teddy bear contest and sing along with folk singer Tony Noon. Includes cider, face painting, food vendors, a mechanical bull, pumpkins and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Clark’s Elioak Farm, 10500 Clarksville Pike , Ellicott City. $7. 410-730-4049 or clarklandfarm.com.
Oakland Mills Fall Festival
Oct. 5 Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring craft vendors, festival food, live entertainment and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Other Barn, 5851 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia. Free. 410-730-4610 or oaklandmills.org.
Howard County Conservancy Fall Festival
Oct. 6 Celebrate the fall season at an annual festival on the farm featuring blacksmiths, bluegrass music, chickens, farm animals, pumpkin decorating and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock. $10. 410-465-8877 or hcconservancy.org.
Savage 7K Run/One Mile Historic Walk
Oct. 6 Join an annual run/walk through various historic sites in Savage. 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Carroll Baldwin Hall, 9035 Baltimore St., Savage. $31-$35. 410-294-3561 or carrollbaldwinhall.org.
BSO String Players Open Sundays at Three Season
Oct. 13 Enjoy a presentation of chamber music featuring musicians from the Baltimore-Washington area. Concert features musicians Helen Hess, Holly Jenkins, Bo Li and Gregory Mulligan. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. Free-$20. sundaysatthree.org.
Downtown Columbia Mini Maker Faire
Oct. 13 Join a celebration of “makers” of all types, including crafters, educators, engineers, hobbyists, tech enthusiasts and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$25. 443-823-3223 or downtowncolumbia.makerfaire.com.
Dog Day
Oct. 26. Bring Fido to a festival for furry friends. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Columbia DogPark, 5901 Rivendell Lane, Columbia. Free. columbiaassociation.org/dogday.
Color Columbia Plein Air Paint Out
Oct. 26 Watch as local artists paint scenes around downtown Columbia. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lake Kittamaqundi and Wilde Lake. Free. 410-715-3000 or columbiaassociation.org.