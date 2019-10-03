Through Nov. 3 Based on the film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, this production features a score filled with Houston’s greatest hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” and more. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.