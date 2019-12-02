"Never promise anything because you don’t know mom and dad’s financial situation. When it comes to pets, I say, ‘Taking care of a living creature is a big responsibility. I’ll discuss it with your parents,' " he said. "And do your homework. I read store mailers to know what kids mean when they say, ‘I want 'x' video game or 'y' doll. It gives you credibility. For instance, the movie ‘Frozen 2’ is out now. I won’t see it — I’d rather have my eyeballs stabbed by cocktail forks — but I’ll watch the trailers so I can say, ‘Did you see the part where so-and-so did this?’ Or ‘You look just like the princess.’ "