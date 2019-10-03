The seminary closed in 1972 when the Redemptorists moved their headquarters to Wisconsin. Much of the land was annexed by Patapsco Valley State Park. Nine years later, an architect sought (and failed) to convert the main building into luxury apartments. In 1983, efforts to establish a non-denominational monastery and spiritual center also fell through. Gradually time, vandals and two suspicious fires in 1996 reduced the place to rubble, leaving broken glass, graffiti-strewn walls and a spooky air that has earned it the name “Hell House” or “Creepy College” by hikers and other passersby.