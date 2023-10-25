When Savage brought Santa south

This 1949 photo shows the circus that mill owner Harry "Santa"Heim held in the New Weave Building at Savage Mill. (Submitted photo)

Seventy-five years ago, the textile town of Savage was on the ropes. After World War II, the 19th-century cotton mill closed, putting residents out of work and plunging the blue-collar community into bankruptcy. The good news? Santa Claus was coming to town.

In 1948, Harry Heim, a wealthy Baltimore business owner, purchased Savage and all its assets for $450,000, with plans to resurrect the struggling town as a year-round, life-size Christmas village. Heim had made his fortune manufacturing holiday ornaments; why not refurbish the textile mill to do the same in Savage, while decking the town with twinkling lights and boughs of holly?

Heim’s goal was to transform Savage (pop. 1,200) into both a Santa’s workshop and a dreamscape for kids, complete with tinseled trees, reindeer and a Christmas castle.

“I always prayed some day that I would help people,” he told The Baltimore Sun, “and who is better to help than thousands of children?”

Work proceeded on the town’s Yuletide mien and, on Dec. 11, 1948, Heim held a gala opening. Nearly 15,000 people poured into the little village on the banks of the Little Patuxent River, including three B&O trainloads of children from Baltimore and Washington. There, they were welcomed by a bewhiskered Santa and a parade led by a German oompah band that marched past homes dressed in holiday cheer. Even the post office was done up in red and white, its poles outside masked as candy canes.

Then William Preston Lane Jr., governor of Maryland, spoke to the crowd.

“We hope to provide a home in Maryland permanently for Santa Claus so he won’t have to go back to the North Pole,” Lane proclaimed.

But Heim wasn’t finished. He later added a carnival to the grounds, including a 1,000-seat circus tent with live animals to draw folks in.

Success was short-lived. In 1949, Heim was convicted of failing to file his Maryland income tax return. A year later, the carnival tent was deemed a fire hazard and closed by the state fire marshal. In 1951, weighed by debt, Heim closed shop and sold the town to a fixtures manufacturer. Two years later, he suffered a heart attack and died.