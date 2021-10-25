Daniels, a once-bustling village, now ghost town in Howard County

Workers and their families lived in the 118 brick-and-frame homes built by the Alberton Manufacturing Company in the 19th century. One longtime mill manager, James Gary, had a brick mansion with 21 rooms and five baths. The company ran the town, paid middling wages for long hours and, at one time, exploited child labor (kids as young as 12) to work the humming looms. Bosses also charged cheap rents ($4 a week in the 1960s, albeit in homes without indoor plumbing), sponsored summer jaunts to Tolchester Beach, in Kent County, and doled out turkeys at Christmas. In 1896, Gary — a devout Christian — built the Episcopal Church at his own expense.