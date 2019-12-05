“The store was absolutely wonderful; it had such a different take on Christmas,” said Lori McDermott, who owns Southwest Connections, one block away. “They had beautiful lighthouse ornaments that I collected each Christmas. And the owner [Ed Lilley] was one of the first to carry these nostalgic little buildings, specific to Ellicott City, that represented the stores here. Then the rest of us [shop owners] jumped on the bandwagon.”