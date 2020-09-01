Three Howard County residents reminisce about their favorite meals as kids

What is your favorite home-cooked meal now versus when you were a kid?
Rahel Petros, organizer, HoCo for Justice
When I was a kid my mom used to make me macaroni and trees: It’s mac-n-cheese with broccoli. Sometimes she would cut up hot dogs and put those in there, too. She wanted me to eat vegetables and get protein. It’s funny because she’s an immigrant mom from East Africa, and that’s absolutely not what they eat there. Now she makes rice with a red pepper curry. It’s slightly spicy, and then she roasts brussels sprouts, potatoes and green beans. I like it because I really like flavorful foods. Then she makes the vegetables crunchy, crispy and smoky. She’s still finding creative ways to put healthy foods into my diet.
Lisa Markovitz, president, The People’s Voice
It’s an old family recipe. My Italian grandmother cooked this on special occasions because it’s very time-consuming. You actually cook live crabs with the sauce. The crab spaghetti sauce is my favorite. I’ll never forget buying [crabs] with my grandmother, then my mother, then my sister at the seafood market. You have to get them home and into the sauce quickly, because they’re live. You’re running through the seafood market saying “crazy Italians coming through.” We still do it in the family once a year for my elderly uncle’s birthday. We’re really bummed we can’t do it this year because he’s in a nursing home.
Rich Gibson, Howard County state’s attorney
As a child, my favorite home-cooked meals were often desserts. I have a sweet tooth. My favorite was probably Coconut Bread, which is a Caribbean dessert my father makes. It has flour, sugar, eggs, coconut, raisins, nutmeg, cinnamon, etc. When made properly, it has a crispy, hard crust and a soft, flavorful center. My children and I still love it when my dad makes this dish for us. As an adult, my favorite home-cooked meal is Thai green curry with pulled pork. Prior to the COVID pandemic, my wife and I went to Thailand and took a cooking class while there. Since coming home, I have made it several times, and it never fails to bring a smile to my face.