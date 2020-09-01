Three Howard County residents reminisce about their favorite meals as kids

As a child, my favorite home-cooked meals were often desserts. I have a sweet tooth. My favorite was probably Coconut Bread, which is a Caribbean dessert my father makes. It has flour, sugar, eggs, coconut, raisins, nutmeg, cinnamon, etc. When made properly, it has a crispy, hard crust and a soft, flavorful center. My children and I still love it when my dad makes this dish for us. As an adult, my favorite home-cooked meal is Thai green curry with pulled pork. Prior to the COVID pandemic, my wife and I went to Thailand and took a cooking class while there. Since coming home, I have made it several times, and it never fails to bring a smile to my face.