Quick Takes: What’s your favorite local holiday tradition?

Every December the Savage Community Association partners with Savage Mill and hosts a bridge lighting. It’s a great event because the entire community comes out. It’s hundreds of people each year. Everyone gathers at the Bollman Bridge and there’s this big countdown. Then everyone goes back up to Carroll Baldwin Hall [where] they’ll have carolers. It’s kind of like a tree lighting, but it’s a bridge lighting. I’ve gone the past three years and I’ll be going again this year for sure.