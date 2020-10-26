Quick Takes: What’s your favorite local holiday tradition?

Teyarnte Carter, track coach, Mt. Hebron High School
During the holidays, we love to have family time, but with me being a high school coach, this is also an opportunity for us to work with our track family. We love to continue to work with the kids one-on-one during the break. Everyone is home at that time — college students and graduates come back. I love that experience. It’s a full circle.
Felix Facchine, district aide, District 3
Every December the Savage Community Association partners with Savage Mill and hosts a bridge lighting. It’s a great event because the entire community comes out. It’s hundreds of people each year. Everyone gathers at the Bollman Bridge and there’s this big countdown. Then everyone goes back up to Carroll Baldwin Hall [where] they’ll have carolers. It’s kind of like a tree lighting, but it’s a bridge lighting. I’ve gone the past three years and I’ll be going again this year for sure.
Coleen West, executive director, Howard County Arts Council
My favorite tradition is the Howard County Arts Council Maker-Mart. It provides opportunities for our holiday open house and sale that features affordable art by 40 local artists. We can support the local artists and get really creative gifts for family and friends. The event has been going on since about 1999. This year we’re making it a virtual curated event and the staff is hoping to feature 15 artists.