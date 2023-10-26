Quick takes: What appliance could you not live without?

Jaime Brooke

Certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner at Mary’s Land Farm

“I cannot live without my Crockpot. I love that I can ‘set it and forget it.’ Just throw in a chuck roast, sliced onions and broth and cook on low for nine hours. You can start it in the morning and dinner is ready and so tender by 5 p.m. After eating the roast that first night, I add more veggies, shred the roast and make a stew. I do the same with whole chicken, creating multiple meals and bone broth. I’m a busy mom and I love the Crockpot because it saves time and makes nutrient-dense meals with minimal effort.”

Joel Frankel

President and CEO of Jewish Federation of Howard County

“For me, it’s the dishwasher. With three kids under the age of 7 running around our house, evenings can get away from us pretty quickly. I can’t imagine having to wash, dry and put away all the dishes from the day after dinner, while also getting the kids bathed, reading them books and laying down with them to help them fall asleep. The dishwasher is not just a time saver; it’s a secret weapon against the tower of dirty plates and cups that threaten to take over our kitchen daily.”

Mark Minnick

Producer at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

“So many things come to mind. I could say, my coffee maker because anyone who knows me understands that I am rarely without coffee. I could also say, my Apple TV because I do love to unwind with my shows before going to bed. Or maybe my grill because who doesn’t love a London broil or pork chop grilled up to a tasty medium? But, I think I am going to say my Alexa because at the end of the day, I do not need to get out of bed to turn off the TV or the lights — I can just tell Alexa to do the last minute work. Plus, I love saying ‘Alexa, play my Juice Newton playlist.’”