Although HoCo Brew Hive has only been open since September, its origin story dates back to 2005 at Washington, D.C.'s Capital Grille, where Josh Butts and Jeremy Thatcher worked.
Fourteen years later they teamed up to open an American restaurant featuring 40 types of draft beer and close to half of its menu items made with local honey.
“We really want to promote Maryland and show off all the things that we love about living here and working here,” says Butts who is the owner of the restaurant. Thatcher is the executive chef.
The restaurant uses honey in recipes whenever possible, according to Butts, and sources its honey from two Howard County businesses.
“Honey isn’t completely covering our menu,” Butts explains. “It’s not all-encompassing. It’s more of an accent.”
A year from now, the restaurant will add an additional 3,900 square feet in the basement, which will become a sports bar lounge, Butts says.
4910 Waterloo Road, Ellicott City, 877-279-4483, hocobrewhive.com