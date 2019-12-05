With its heavenly mix of French bread, raisins, eggs, vanilla, heavy cream, milk and butter, the bread pudding at Stanford Grill is a top seller during the holiday season.
The house-made southern-style dessert makes for the perfect December dish because it resonates with so many customers, according to Zania Patterson, marketing director for Blueridge Restaurant Group, which owns Stanford Grill.
“I feel like its huge popularity is due to the comfort level of the dish and the fact that it is not over-thought, just done right, letting the flavors of the ingredients show through and not overthinking the flavors and their natural balance,” she says. “It’s reminiscent of your childhood. It brings happiness.”
The dish is soaked in custard, baked with a sugar crust and served warm with a Grand Mariner cream sauce. The $22 dessert has been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2002 and serves four.
Stanford Grill is located at 8900 Stanford Blvd., Columbia. 410-312-0445 or thestanfordgrill.com/columbia.