Cheddar tots, flaky strawberry biscuits, fried green tomato breakfast sandwiches, a chicken box and donuts await customers at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken in Columbia.
The local outpost of the North Carolina-based chain, which features both savory and sweet breakfast and lunch options, is located across the street from Wegman’s with indoor and outdoor seating.
Rise Columbia, which opened in April, also offers online ordering and delivery. This is the second Maryland location, open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is located at 8872 McGaw Road, Columbia. Call 667-240-2986 or risebiscuitsdonuts.com/locations/columbia-md.