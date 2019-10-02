xml:space="preserve">
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken breakfast sandwich
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken breakfast sandwich

Cheddar tots, flaky strawberry biscuits, fried green tomato breakfast sandwiches, a chicken box and donuts await customers at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken in Columbia.

The local outpost of the North Carolina-based chain, which features both savory and sweet breakfast and lunch options, is located across the street from Wegman’s with indoor and outdoor seating.

Advertisement
Related: Howard County's best places to eat, according to readers »

Rise Columbia, which opened in April, also offers online ordering and delivery. This is the second Maryland location, open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is located at 8872 McGaw Road, Columbia. Call 667-240-2986 or risebiscuitsdonuts.com/locations/columbia-md.

Advertisement
Advertisement