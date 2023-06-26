Make it a date night with dinner and music at The Collective on Columbia’s Lakefront

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ellicott City entrepreneur and musician Staci Samaras describes the Columbia lakefront as “the best space in Howard County, period.”

The plaza, with its famous fountain and People Tree sculpture, is popular year-round, but especially in the summer months, when the Columbia Association schedules concerts, movies and dancing.

So when Clyde’s of Columbia and its attached music venue, The Soundry, abandoned their perches overlooking Lake Kittamaqundi in July 2020, Samaras saw opportunity. She is now managing partner of the Offshore restaurant and Encore music venue, together known as The Collective.

The dark wood and clubby feel of Clyde’s, which had been at the site since 1975, are gone, replaced with a brighter, nautical-themed look. The seafood-centric menu showcases the talents of executive chef Stephen Muhlbaier, who had been at Ellicott City’s HoCo Brew Hive.

The dining area at The Collective: Offshore & Encore on 10221 Wincopin Circle. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“We’re trying to have items you’re not getting anywhere else,” says Samaras. The menu will change with what’s available, she says, always featuring “coastal creations, basically from Maine to the Carolinas.”

In May, the well-edited menu included seafood dishes like tuna with a sesame and wasabi pea crust; a cioppino with lobster, shrimp and scallops; or crab cakes. Diners could also choose salads; a Maryland crab chowder; vegetarian options; and heartier fare like duck, lamb chops or filet mignon.

Samaras recently sold a women’s lacrosse tournament business she had developed with her mother and sister, and was looking for a new venture. As lead vocalist for Foreplay, a 70s tribute band, she wanted to open a business that capitalized on her love for music. When The Soundry became available, it seemed like the perfect space, not least because it had opened in 2018 as part of Clyde’s and had a fairly new high-end sound system.

Columbia Catch, with halibut filet and lump crab with asparagus, Florentine rice and Hollandaise. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

However, Howard Hughes Corp., which owns the property, wanted one operator for both the restaurant and the entertainment space. Samaras and her husband Randy Smith, a tech director and Foreplay’s drummer and vocalist, decided to take on the restaurant as well, but they needed partners with experience in the food industry. They found them in Joshua and Joyce Butts, owners of HoCo Brew Hive.

The four added other investors and got to work updating the space. Joshua Butts became operating partner. Demitian Gilbert, who had been beverage director and assistant general manager at Clyde’s, became a partner and general manager.

Cioppino Bucatini, comprised of shrimp, scallop, lobster tail, mussels, clams, seasonal fish, roasted tomato broth, spinach, Mascarpone and Bucatini pasta. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Encore, which replaces The Soundry, is filling its calendar with artists playing blues, jazz, punk and nostalgic covers.

Samaras says the music calendar will remain eclectic. Tickets for local acts will cost between $15 and $30, she says, although national acts may command a slightly higher price. Patrons get an assigned seat and a menu of bar snacks and drinks.

The entertainment for Encore’s soft open at the end of April was none other than Foreplay.

“We honestly feel like we could be the stewards of this great space for the next generation,” says Samaras.

The Collective — Offshore & Encore

10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia, 443-545-1030, thecollectivecolumbia.com