Howard Magazine asked three notable Howard County residents: If you could spend a day outdoors in Howard County, where would it be?
These are their answers:
John Tuel
Co-founder of The Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center
John Tuel loves to spend his days working at his Glenwood horseback riding service in the company of co-founder Dr. Helen Tuel, their equines and his John Deere tractor. He agrees with his wife that the gorgeous gardens and memorial spaces (honoring disabled children who rode there for therapy) and lovely wooded walking and riding trails offer peaceful moments to reflect and renew one’s energy.
“I love everything about the farm and what we do here; it’s a lot of work and keeps me busy,” he says.
Julia Roman-Duval
Howard County Striders member and astrophysicist
Julia Roman-Duval says a very good day outdoors would begin by going for an early-morning run circling Columbia’s lakes — Centennial, Elkhorn, Kittamaqundi
and Wilde Lake — before her kids wake up. Then she would take Clara (6), Luca (7), and Liam (9) and perhaps her husband, Miguel, hiking along Patapsco’s Cascade Falls Trail to the waterfall for a picnic.
Cooling off in a neighborhood pool would be a perfect ending.
“We have wonderful paths, trails and pools to explore in Howard County; being outdoors surrounded by trees is the highlight of the day for us,” she says.
Seong Ok Baik
President of Korean Society of Maryland
Seong Ok Baik loves to spend her outdoor time in the spring and fall close to home at the Timbers at Troy in Elkridge, a “beautiful golf course where the staff are very kind.”
“I feel fresh after golfing,” she says. “I really enjoy the pretty green and sharing relaxing with my friends.”
Baik plays in fair weather or foul with her female friends, her husband and her extended family of seven siblings and their families. The Korean Women’s Golf Association of Maryland — an organization she helped found 26 years ago — recently played a tournament there.