He was in a band for 10 years. Kennedy started a rock band in 1993 with four friends at Hammond High School. They randomly chose the name “Pinfold” from a dictionary. (It means “a place to house wild animals.”) Fans of Phish and Pink Floyd, the all-male group landed gigs and toured on the East Coast, performing such original songs as “Sad,” “Fade,” and “Two Steps into Georgia,” before disbanding in 2003. Kennedy, who sang harmony and played acoustic guitar, points out he has longer hair today than he did then.