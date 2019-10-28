Howard Magazine asked three notable people in Howard County: Which family recipe reminds you most of home? These are their answers.
Brad Blackwell
Lost Ark Distillery co-owner
Handcrafted apple pie reminds Brad Blackwell of growing up in Alabama and celebrating special occasions with family and friends of all ages.
An avid foodie who loves to get creative with artisan spirits, Blackwell adds bourbon or spiced rum, sometimes both, to the Southern staple recipe. He’s crossing his fingers that Lost Ark’s long-anticipated first batch of straight bourbon, aged in an oak barrel for the past two years, will be ready in time to make a “completely homemade” Thanksgiving pie.
“Nothing is more American than apple pie and bourbon,” he says.
Tariq Shane
President of Small Business Alliance, Inc.
Tariq Shane loves to bake cornbread, a recipe passed down to him by his late parents and served alongside mac and cheese, fried fish, collard greens and tomato onion salad — favorite foods he prepares himself.
Thomas and Birdie Shane instilled a passion for home cooking in their son; Birdie was a soul food master and Thomas’ style was influenced by Asian cuisine.
“My dad was the bomb at making sushi, my mom could make biscuits and grits that would make your mouth water, and I was the baker,” he says.
Gina Dubbé
Managing director of Greenhouse Wellness
Gnocchi with ricotta and homemade Italian sausage remind Gina Dubbé of loud and loving Sunday dinners growing up in a Italian home in West Virginia.
There were lots of different voices talking all at once, she says, and everyone needed to be able to keep track of three conversations while they were eating.
Her mother made her own sausage, but Dubbé’s specialty dish is gnocchi, which she likes to make in the fall and winter, when you want that “nice big hearty meal.”
“Add a nice glass of red wine,” she says. “And it’s perfect.”