‘Disrupting the myth of the sleepy suburbs’: Columbia aims to become a regional cultural center. Can it?

Chrysalis is the futuristic-looking, bright green outdoor amphitheater in Symphony Woods with lawn seating that was built in 2016. Color Burst Park is a brand new, flexible outdoor rectangle off Mango Tree Road that can pivot from serving as a skating rink in winter to a splash fountain in the summer (with jets of colored water at night) to a venue for small, intimate spoken word performances. When the $137 million New Cultural Center opens in 2024 in Symphony Woods, it will include three theaters, dance studios and rehearsal spaces, supplementing the existing theaters and galleries at Howard Community College.