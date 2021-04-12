From Seoul to Ellicott City: Whether you buy it or make it, kimchi is a staple of Korean cuisine

Cooks like Kim and Ro insist that homemade kimchi is the best. It’s also time-consuming, taking about three days per batch, though we’ve included Ro’s recipe for a simpler version below. Today, many Koreans in Asia and America prefer to buy theirs pre-made. So does Wells, though he has prepared his own before. “Mine’s not the best,” he said. “I’d rather go to somebody who can do a better job than me.”