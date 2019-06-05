14 things to do in Howard County in June and July

Mark your calendar for these Howard County events in June and July:

Brandi Carlile

June 14 Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile performs her folksy pop tunes live on stage. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $46-$76. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.

Columbia Festival of the Arts

June 14-30 Enjoy a week-long music festival celebrating the arts. Includes concerts, film, theater and more at various locations around Howard County. Times vary. Locations vary. Prices vary. 410-715-3044 or columbiafestival.org.

Grease

Through July 28 Take a trip to the ’50s and join Danny, Sandy and the gang during their final year at Rydell High. Includes hits “Greased Lightening,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Summer Nights” and more. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

Capital Jazz Fest

June 7-9 Join tens of thousands of music lovers from around the country for three nights of jazz. Includes fine art and crafts at the Festival Marketplace, culinary treats at the food court and a meet and greet. Times vary. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $69.50-$500. 877-619-2929 or capitaljazz.com.

Maryland Half-Marathon and 5K Run/Walk

June 8 Join a 5K run/walk, half-marathon or kids fun run to support the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. 8 a.m. Maple Lawn Community, 8161 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton. $20-$90. 410-328-8530 or uomms.convio.net.

Chamber Concert Three: Bach’s Blue Suede Shoes

June 9 Features the work of Bach, Daugherty, Dvořák and Harbison. Includes a performance by mezzo-soprano Kyle Engler. 3 p.m. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-465-8777 or columbiaorchestra.org.

Free Lakefest Weekend

June 14-16 Enjoy a weekend of arts and crafts, festival food, music, strolling performers and more. Times vary. Downtown Lakefront, Columbia Festival of the Arts, Farmhouse at Merriweather, 14075 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free. 410-715-3044 or columbiafestival.org.

Galactic Con

June 15 Join a day-long comic convention featuring comics, cosplay, LEGOs, tabletop gaming, toys and more. 11 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. $10-$20. galactic-con.com.

Willie Nelson and Family and Alison Krauss with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real

June 19 Grammy-winning country music artist Willie Nelson performs alongside Alison Krauss and his son Lukas Nelson. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $55-$125. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Artists will take part in the plein-air Paint It event in Historic Ellicott City June 28-30. Artists will take part in the plein-air Paint It event in Historic Ellicott City June 28-30. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Paint It: Ellicott City 2019 Plein Air Paint-Out and Exhibition

June 28-30 Stroll the streets of Ellicott City and watch artists as they paint images of the town. Times vary. Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free-$10. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.

Carolyn Wonderland

July 6 Blues singer and songwriter Carolyn Wonderland performs songs from her albums “Alcohol and Salvation,” “Bloodless Revolution,” “Miss Understood” and “Peace Meal,” among others. 8 p.m. The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. $15-$20. 443-283-1200 or thesoundry.com.

Christmas in July

July 13-14 Join a two-day craft and vendor fair featuring more than 100 vendors. 9 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Free-$6. 410-320-5069 or howardcountyfairmd.com.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Country music crooner Thomas Rhett performs at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 18. Country music crooner Thomas Rhett performs at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 18. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins

July 18 Four country music artists take the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $55-$125. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.

Pow Wow

July 20-21 Join a celebration of Native-American culture at a two-day festival featuring craft demonstrations, dancing, food, singing and storytelling. 10 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Free-$9. 252-532-0821 or howardcountyfairmd.com.