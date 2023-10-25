3 Things: Staying close to family isn’t a reach for the stars for Howard County Economic Development Authority CEO

Jennifer Jones is the new CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As the daughter of a small business owner in Howard County, Jennifer Jones, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority now works to help small businesses in the county grow.

Overseeing business units that focus on different programs and resources for businesses in the county, she is passionate about making sure businesses in her community succeed. Here are three things you might not know about Jones:

She grew up in Howard County

Graduating from Wilde Lake High School, she followed in her father’s footsteps earning her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and her juror doctor master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University in Los Angeles.

Beginning her career as a senior consultant at Ernst and Young, her work later took her as far as London.

Wanting to be closer to home, she returned to the county to work in the office of County Executive Calvin Ball as deputy chief of staff and as a business development strategist, visiting businesses across the county to gain a sense of their needs.

Her previous roles in the county allowed her to develop close relationships with HCEDA staff that made for a smooth transition into her role as CEO.

“What attracted me to coming back to Howard County is that I could take all of the things that I learned throughout the world and apply it to the county I love,” she said. “I feel at home here, this is where I grew up, so I could take all the things that I learned and focus on making sure Howard County businesses thrive.”

She lives in Downtown Columbia five minutes from where she grew up

Living in downtown Columbia, she enjoys eating at The Collective Offshore and GrillMarx Steakhouse and Raw Bar, listening to live music at Merriweather Post Pavilion and walking around Lake Kittamaqundi.

“I like that there’s a lot of things in walking distance,” she said. “I’ve spent most of my time in big cities and I still like that city-feel where you can walk outside of your place and hit things pretty quickly and not have to get in your car and downtown Columbia provides that for me.”

She enjoys looking through her telescope

“During the pandemic, it was very stressful, so I bought [a telescope] off of Amazon and was like, ‘Let me just do something where I can kind of relax for a little bit,’” she said. “I’m definitely an amateur, but it helped me.”